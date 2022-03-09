Wayne A. Marasco, M.D., Ph.D. joins Invectys’ Scientific Advisory Board

Invectys, Inc.

Houston, Texas, USA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys, Inc. of Houston, Texas, a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to the development of a next generation of therapies to meet the needs of cancer patients, today announced that Prof. Wayne Marasco, M.D., Ph.D. has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Wayne A. Marasco is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School (HMS), and Lab Chief in the Department of Cancer Immunology & Virology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is also a Primary Faculty Member of Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI). He is also board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases. Dr. Marasco brings to Invectys his pioneering expertise in the field of human antibody engineering and cellular/stem cell therapies in which he is senior author of over 175 peer reviewed publications, chapters, books and monographs and holds over 75 patents. Dr. Marasco is the Founding Scientific Director of the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) Center for Therapeutic Antibody Engineering, Humanized Mouse Center at Dana-Farber and at HSCI’s Humanized Neonatal Mouse Center (HNMC) that were established to develop the latest models to test new antibody, cellular and stem cell therapies. He is named among the 13 top scientists in their field as the 21st century medicine "Pioneers of Medicine Progress" by US News & World Report. He is the Scientific Founder Caladrius Biosciences and Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board of several biotechnology companies that have licensed his antibody and cellular therapies for clinical development including Checkpoint Therapeutics, BioRestorative Therapies, Tizona, and AbViro, LLC.

“We are thrilled to see Dr. Marasco’s bring his skills and experience to our scientific advisory team. His scientific expertise, entrepreneurial mindset and extensive experience would immensely help our R&D programs as we move them to clinic. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration”, commented Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., President, CEO and Board member of Invectys Inc.

“We are delighted to add Wayne Marasco and his formidable expertise in antibody engineering to Invectys SAB”, added Maurizio Zanetti, M.D., Chair of Invectys’ Scientific Advisory Board.

About Invectys

Invectys, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of products for cancer patients, spun-out of the world renown Pasteur Institute, Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, SAS (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is directing the clinical development of the Company’s lead HLA-G product. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $60 million in private funds to develop its two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens.

