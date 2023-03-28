U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.28
    -11.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,454.55
    +22.47 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.81
    -99.02 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.73
    +3.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.67
    +0.86 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.20
    +15.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.24 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2336
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0050
    -0.5500 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,912.22
    -281.06 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.19
    +346.51 (+142.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

271
Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 66 million monthly beneficiaries in 2022.

Social Security: Whether You’re 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here’s Why Your Age Matters
Read: 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement

If you collect benefits or plan to in the near future, it’s important to understand how the things you do or don’t do can shrink your slice of that pie. Keep reading to learn about how you could lose some or all of your Social Security benefits.

You Forfeit Up To 30% of Your Benefits by Claiming Early

The full retirement age is 67, but if you claim at 66 and 11 months, you’ll receive only 99.4% of your full payment. If you claim at 65, you’ll receive just 86.7% of your benefits. You can claim as young as 62, but if you do, you’ll receive only 70% of your full payment — for life, if you don’t withdraw your claim within a year.

You’ll Get Less If You Claim Early and Earn Too Much Money

Once you reach full retirement age, there is no income test for receiving full benefits. But if you claim early and continue to earn income, your Social Security check will shrink if you make too much money. For 2023, you can earn up to $21,240 without seeing your benefits reduced. After that, the SSA will withhold $1 for every $2 you earn above the threshold. If you’ll reach full retirement age later in the year, you can earn up to $56,520. After that, the SSA withholds $1 for every $3 earned.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think the US Should Raise the Medicare Tax on High Earners To Help Save the Program?

The SSA Suspends Payments If You Go to Jail or Prison

If you’re incarcerated for more than 30 days as a sentence for a criminal conviction, the SSA will suspend your Social Security benefits. Although it won’t happen automatically, the SSA can resume payments the month following your release. Although the incarcerated person can’t receive benefits, spouses and dependents will continue to collect payments as long as they remain eligible.

You Can Lose Some of Your Benefits to Taxes

If you earn more than $25,000 as a single filer or $32,000 as a joint filer, up to 85% of your Social Security benefits are fair game to the IRS. Twelve states also tax Social Security benefits as income.

You Can Lose SSDI in a Few Different Ways

Most people who collect SSDI will receive benefits indefinitely, but some life events can cause the SSA to terminate payments. If you receive disability benefits, you could stop receiving payments for reasons like:

  • Going back to work: The most common reason for SSDI termination is the beneficiary returning to work. SSDI benefits are reserved only for people unable to engage in what the SSA describes as “substantial gainful activity” (SGA). For 2023, the monthly SGA limit is $1,470, but blind individuals can earn up to $2,460 per month without exceeding the SGA limit.

  • Reaching full retirement age: You can’t collect Social Security retirement benefits and SSDI disbursements at the same time. When you reach full retirement age, the SSA will automatically stop distributing SSDI benefits and start making traditional Social Security payments. SSDI disbursements are typically identical to full retirement benefits, so recipients generally won’t see a change in payments.

  • Your condition improves: Although recipients typically receive SSDI benefits for as long as a disability precludes them from working, the law requires the SSA to review their cases and conditions periodically. If doctors expect the disability to improve, the SSA will check in six to 18 months after it approves the claim. If improvement is not expected, but possible, the SSA will revisit the case roughly every three years. If they expect no improvement, the SSA will look back into the case after seven years. Ultimately, recipients are responsible for informing the SSA if their condition improves or if they go back to work.

  • You’re incarcerated: Just like traditional Social Security, the SSA will suspend SSDI and SSI payments if you’re incarcerated for more than 30 days. SSI payments can begin the month after release except for recipients who are confined for more than 12 months. In those cases, benefits are terminated and the recipient has to reapply. Recent parolees don’t qualify for disability benefits, according to the SSA.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Recommended Stories

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Agrees on Who Is Responsible for America's Problems

    The current banking turmoil has revived the ghosts of the 2008 financial crisis, while the great unity around support for Ukraine at war with Russia is showing cracks.

  • Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles because of mirror flaw that could increase crash risk

    Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on vehicles free of charge. Recall letters are scheduled to go out May 8.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsThe world’s biggest money m

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Russia forces foreign firms to pay into budget as they leave

    Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling assets in Russia will be obliged to donate at least 10% of the sale price to the Russian budget, making life even harder for Western companies leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. According to a note published on the Finance Ministry's website late on Monday, the government commission that monitors foreign investment updated the requirements for asset sales involving foreigners from countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia, which Moscow labels "unfriendly". The ruling included "an obligation to make a voluntary cash contribution to the federal budget of at least 10% of half of the market value of the relevant assets, as indicated in the asset valuation report".

  • Economists Boost US Recession Odds on Higher Rates and Banking Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Odds of the US economy backsliding into a recession are higher now than a month ago after steady interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and growing risks of tighter credit conditions in the wake of several bank failures.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued b

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.

  • Can a billionaire die without anyone noticing?

    Sometimes it seems like billionaires can dominate our lives—or at least the news. A mystery in US tax data, however, suggests at least one super-wealthy individual flew under the radar until the very end.

  • BP, Adnoc Plan to Buy 50% of Israel’s NewMed in Push for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsBP Plc and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will form a natural gas joint venture and have made an offer to take Israel’s NewMed Energy private in a deal worth around $2 billion.The move will de