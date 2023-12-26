Here are all the ways the market is stronger and why investors should have a good 2024, according to Fundstrat

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Markets are stronger compared to where they were this time last year, Fundstrat said.

Several market signals are flashing green for stocks, unlike in December 2022.

"I do suspect this will prove to be an easier year for many investors, vs. this past year."

With four trading days left in the year, markets are heading into 2024 in a far better position than they were going into 2023, Fundstrat analyst Mark Newton wrote in a note on Friday.

That's because a bunch of market signals are flashing green in stocks right now.

"Many Technical positives are now present that were absent at this time last year," Newton wrote.

For one, market indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are approaching record levels, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has already reached all-time high territory.

And a lot of stocks are participating in the rally — 81% of stocks in the S&P 500 are within 20% of their 12-month highs, versus being within 46% of those highs back in December 2022.

"Overall, this is a 'far cry' from where markets were last year, technically speaking," Newton said. "While the path higher certainly shouldn't prove symmetrically bullish all year, I do suspect this will prove to be an easier year for many investors, vs. this past year."

Another metric for stock performance, the "moving average convergence divergence," which measures stock momentum, is positive on daily, weekly and monthly timeframes.

Meanwhile, the Russell 3000 index has 66.5% of its names trading above their 200-day moving average as opposed to 36% in year-end 2022.

Other sectors of the market like technology and industrials are close to hitting multi-year highs. Those sectors, along with discretionary and communication services stocks, have outperformed the equal-weighted S&P 500 index in relative terms this year.

Yet another signal Newton pointed out is that seven of the 11 Equal-weighted Sector ETFs from Invesco have returned over 7% gains in three-month returns through December 22. The four lagging sectors were healthcare, utilities, staples and energy.

"I anticipate that 2024 is getting underway with a lot of momentum and should prove to be a good year for investors," Newton said.

