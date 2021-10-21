Wayside Technology Group Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a global value-added IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 946-0286
International dial-in number: (602) 585-9685
Conference ID: 3096219

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter, TechXtend and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
drew@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(949) 200-4603
WSTG@elevate-ir.com


