U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,278.00
    -56.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,817.00
    -366.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,429.00
    -226.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.30
    -37.20 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.30
    -12.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    -0.32 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1553
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +0.79 (+3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5160
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,580.13
    +771.02 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.75
    +13.38 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.14
    -108.96 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Wayve, the Lidar-free self-driving startup, raises $13.6M from Ocado

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Wayve, a U.K.-based self-driving startup that is notable for its use of deep learning and cameras rather than more-costly Lidar and other sensors to guide vehicles, is gearing up for its next stage of development with a strategic backer in its pocket. Today Ocado -- the online grocer that also powers online grocery systems for other retailers like Kroger in the U.S. -- announced that it is investing £10 million ($13.6 million at today's rates) in the startup.

The deal will give Ocado early access to London-based Wayve's technology, which will be used in a trial in which Wayve's hardware and software will be fitted on to Ocado vans and trialled for a year in real-world scenarios involving traffic congestion, making awkward turns on small residential streets, and navigating complicated, non-grid street layouts.

Longer term, Ocado wants to use the technology across its wider global footprint: the U.K. company licenses its grocery picking, inventory, and logistics technology, which it calls the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) to other retailers around the world.

The deal is a two-way street in terms of data: Wayve will also be retrofitting Ocado vehicles with its computers and cameras to gather more data about delivery driving in general: the company's big claim is that it doesn't rely on costly Lidar and other sensors to operate, and that this also means that it can be used in unfamiliar environments, but it still needs lots of training data for its machine learning to operate that system.

“Ocado Group has been driving innovation in global grocery logistics for decades. Their cutting-edge approach to grocery operations and international reach aligns strongly with Wayve’s culture and global ambitions," said Alex Kendall, CEO of Wayve, in a statement. "I am incredibly excited to collaborate with Ocado Group and learn from their vast expertise. Globally, there is huge momentum to transform mobility in grocery operations right now. We are focused on delivering an autonomous last mile solution to support the needs of grocery retailers everywhere. Through this partnership with Ocado Group we aim to unlock autonomous delivery faster in more places worldwide.”

Wayve may be taking a different approach to a lot of the other companies building autonomous systems, but prior to its engagement with Ocado, it already had some credibility, in the form of some deals in its pocket.

It has been working with other big retailers in the U.K. -- just last month, Asda (the UK retailer that used to be owned by Walmart but is no longer) kicked off a trial with the company. According to records at Companies House, Wayve has been working with Ocado for some months already.

Wayve has other strategic investors in the company: Virgin -- the conglomerate that has stakes in a variety of businesses -- in March announced an investment of an undisclosed amount in the startup. In total Wayve has disclosed more than $58 million in funding, with Yann LeCun, Balderton and Firstminute (Brent Hoberman's VC) among the other investors.

One significant incentive for Wayve's potential partners is the fact that the startup's system would be significantly less expensive to implement than one based around Lidar and other sensors. (Wayve sells its approach as "AI software, lean hardware and fleet learning platform for AV 2.0".)

Given that both approaches are still some way away from full, real-world implementations, it's important that we continue to see a variety of approaches at this stage to find the best and safest solutions (not just those that are the most cost-effective).

The deal marks one more step for Ocado in building out its next generation of technology, and underscores how the company has placed autonomous systems at the heart of that strategy. Earlier this year it also invested a similar amount of funding in Oxbotica, which builds software to power these systems. (It is not clear how Oxbotica's technology would work with Wayve's: we are asking and will update as we learn more.)

“Ocado is on a journey to develop highly intelligent autonomous mobility systems to further transform the operational economics, and proposition, of the Ocado Smart Platform for our OSP retail partners," said Alex Harvey, chief of advanced technology, Ocado Group, in a statement. "We've been impressed with Wayve’s approach to solving this most complex of challenges and are excited to accelerate our capabilities so that our retail partners globally can take advantage of them at the earliest opportunity.”

Recommended Stories

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right With Deliveries Of Its Luxury Sedan Set To Begin?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights more efficiently

    Alphabet Inc's Google cut fuel use and traffic delays by 10% to 20% at four locations in Israel by using artificial intelligence to optimize signal lights and it next plans to test the software in Rio de Janeiro, the company said on Wednesday. The early-phase research project is among new software initiatives inside Google to combat climate change. While Google has not addressed critics' calls to stop selling technology to oil companies or funding lawmakers who deny global warming, it has prioritized sustainability features.

  • NASA's 'Armageddon'-style asteroid deflection mission takes off in November

    NASA has a launch date for that most Hollywood of missions, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is basically a dry run of the movie "Armageddon." Unlike the film, this will not involve nukes, oil rigs or Aerosmith, but instead is a practical test of our ability to change the trajectory of an asteroid in a significant and predictable way. The DART mission, managed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (!), involves sending a pair of satellites out to a relatively nearby pair of asteroids, known as the Didymos binary.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.