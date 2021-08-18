U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.84
    -6.24 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,284.60
    -58.68 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,666.38
    +10.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.52
    +7.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.78
    -0.81 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    +0.0240 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9850
    +0.4100 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,894.85
    +205.49 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.30
    +25.61 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Waze with 'PAW Patrol' voices sounds like a chill car ride

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Waze might have a way to keep your kids entertained during a drive without handing them a tablet: distract them with your navigation app. The company has added a PAW Patrol experience to Waze that has the TV show's Ryder guide you to your destination with help from Chase, Marshall and Skye. You can also switch your Waze Mood to replace the usual icon with Chase's police car, Marshall's fire truck or Skye's aircraft.

The feature is available for a "limited time" to English users through the My Waze section in the app. It's available on both Android and iOS.

This is a not-so-subtle plug for the upcoming PAW Patrol movie, but it could be helpful for keeping your young ones engaged. It might even encourage them to take an interest in the drive and the world outside the car window. Of course, it's also easy to see this going very badly — the last thing you want is to have your kids shouting at the phone while you're listening for directions. This might be best for children who tend to watch the show in raptured silence.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Gets the ‘Pokémon Go’ Treatment in New Rewards App From Fold

    The popular bitcoin rewards startup is going AR in a bid to make crypto fun for the masses.

  • There’s a hidden iPhone app that doesn’t appear on your home screen – here’s how to find it

    A somewhat quirky aspect of iOS 14 is that there are some hidden apps lurking beneath the surface. They are impossible to access, however, unless you know where to look. One representative example is an app called “Code Scanner.” You can access it by activating the Search menu (swipe down from the middle of the … The post There’s a hidden iPhone app that doesn’t appear on your home screen – here’s how to find it appeared first on BGR.

  • How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?

    Last Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators launched a bill to rein the growing mobile operating system dominance of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The Open App Markets Act threatens the iPhone maker's $22 billion in annual high-margin revenue it makes from the App store. Apple has protested against the bill citing user security and privacy concerns, Bloomberg reported Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), Tile Inc, and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:

  • No need to swap data for drinks, says privacy body

    Some pub ordering apps ask too many questions, but you can refuse, says the information watchdog.

  • Bird is the latest operator to integrate its e-scooters and e-bikes with Google Maps

    Micromobility company Bird has officially joined the ranks of e-scooter and e-bike operators that are integrated with Google Maps, which now surfaces nearby vehicles for users in the U.S. Bird's announcement comes just a day after Spin also announced its integration with Google Maps and just a few weeks after Lime, which has been integrated with Google Maps since 2019, announced an integration with transit planning app Moovit. It plans to expand its Google Maps integration with Bird's partner cities outside of the U.S. in the future, according to a spokesperson for the company.

  • Old vs. New: Managing Your Cryptocurrency with the New Hodlnaut App

    Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash Keeping a close eye on your investments is an important part of managing your portfolio. And that’s true no matter if you put your money into real estate, mutual funds or digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC). But with the world anxious to return to the outside, you need to have the ability to adjust your portfolio whether you’re sitting in front of your computer or on the road. That’s why Hodlnaut made it a priority to offer its own iOS app to manage your cryptocurr

  • Anonymous chat app Yik Yak is back from the dead

    Yik Yak shut down in 2017 following misconduct controversies and users moving elsewhere.

  • Attention Gen Z: Here Are 9 Ways To Send Money Without Venmo

    Here's the 10 of the best payment apps of 2021, their pros, cons, pay limits and more. Payment apps let you send money, pay rent, or split expenses.

  • TikTok Partners With Ethereum-Powered Audius Music Streaming App

    The popular social media short video platform TikTok has partnered with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed music streaming app Audius. According to Rolling Stone, music creators who use the Audius app can now publish their music under the "TikTok Sounds" section. "Any artist can take a song they already have on Audius and just export it over to TikTok in one click," Forrest Browning, Audius' co-founder and chief product officer, told Rolling Stone. The list of artists on the platform already includes

  • How two Indian techies bootstrapped their way to build the country’s first crypto unicorn

    On Aug. 10, CoinDCX said it has raised $90 million in a Series C funding round at a valuation of $1.1 billion from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, Coinbase Ventures, Block.one, and Jump Capital.

  • Housing's summer swoon continues: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

  • T-Mobile is looking into a hack of 100 million customers’ data. Here’s what to do if you think that your data was leaked

    A hacker on an online forum claimed to be selling T-Mobile (TMUS) customers’ private data, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and drivers license information. Vice’s Motherboard first reported the incident and confirmed the data appeared to be that of T-Mobile customers. “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said Sunday.

  • Some mortgage refi rates are now around 2%. So how often is too often to refinance?

    With mortgage refi rates still near record lows (plenty of 30-year rates are well under 3% and some 15-year rates are about 2%, as you can see here), you might be wondering just how often you can refinance. The answer, says Holden Lewis, home and mortgage expert at NerdWallet, is often that you can refinance as often as you wish. Find the best mortgage refinance rates in your area here.

  • What if you die first? 10 important financial issues for married people

    For a married couple, their Social Security benefits can consist of two workers’ benefits or a worker’s benefit and a spousal benefit. For instance, if a worker had a $2,000-a-month benefit and the spouse had $1,000, upon the death of either spouse the survivor’s benefit would be $2,000 a month. What if the surviving spouse isn’t yet age 62, which is usually the earliest age at which you can get retirement benefits?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Biden administration seeks to control banking, technology, transportation to serve a woke agenda

    The U.S. government was successful in accelerating the development of COVID vaccines and despite inconsistent choices among the states and recently inept messaging regarding masks from the Center for Disease Control, we will endure the Delta variant without too much disrupting our economy again. As Saul Alinsky said and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel appropriated, “never let a crisis go to waste.” Tapping pre-COVID frustration with mismanaged globalization, income inequality and monopoly abuses, Biden administration actions and proposed policy change appear to embrace, more or less in whole, critical race theory and the policy prescriptions that follow its analyses.

  • Landing a mortgage is about to become easier if you made on-time rent payments

    A change coming Sept. 18 will help good renters become first-time homebuyers.

  • Cardano (ADA) Investment Products Lead Weekly Crypto Inflows With $1.3M As Bitcoin, Ethereum Lose $23M

    What Happened: Institutions appear to have favored Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) this week as the altcoin recorded $1.3 million in inflows, even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) focused funds saw major outflows. According to data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw a sixth consecutive week of outflows which cumulatively amounted to $115 million. Bitcoin recorded $22 million in weekly outflows, while Ethereum lost $1.1 million over the week. Meanwhile, institutions i

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • China opportunities ‘too big to ignore’ despite 'challenges', says HSBC chairman

    The chairman of HSBC has said that its business opportunities in China are “too big to ignore” in a defiant response to critics who claim the bank has bowed to the Communist regime during a brutal crackdown in Hong Kong.