U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.00
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,635.00
    +74.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,782.00
    +47.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.60
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -0.57 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1749
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2500
    +0.2500 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,626.02
    +465.70 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.26
    +16.98 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.35
    -31.12 (-0.11%)
     

WB-Mining's WBM Token launched above all expectations

Double U-B Mining LLC
·2 min read
Double U-B Mining LLC
Double U-B Mining LLC

KINGSTOWN, VC0100, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's first crypto project that sells real gold in exchange for buy back and burn WBM tokens launched yesterday. Based on the great idea of Jochen Weinel, WB-Mining connects digital entertainment culture with the real world and economy in an innovative way.

Awesome fair-launch

Only 3 hours after the fair launch of the cryptocurrency $WBM, the token price has already multiplied by 20 times (20x)! This is an incredible start at an extremely hard and difficult time for everyone and especially for new crypto projects.

Fees and Reflections

Each transaction is charged with a total fee of 8% (2.5% Reflections, 2% Liquidity Pool, 0.5% Autoburn, 1.5% Team, 1.5% Marketing). The highest percentage goes back to the holders, so WBM token holders benefit long-term and automatically from every purchase and sale.

Tokenomics 

The value of the $WBM token comes from the periodic buyback and burn events.
The gold mining company WB-Mining has various sources of income and has decided to use a part of all incomes for the buyback & burn events.
From now on, a monthly report on the income is drawn up and buyback & burn events are carried out. The report and the link to the buyback & burn transaction will be published transparently on the website.

WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. WB-Mining is much more than that, check out the whole project at https://www.wb-mining.com

Media Contact
Name: Jochen Weinel
Company Name: Double U-B Mining LLC
Website: https://wb-mining.com
Address: 1″ Floor, First St. Vincent Bank LtD, James Street
City: Kingstown, VC0100
Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

CONTACT: Media Contact Name: Jochen Weinel Company Name: Double U-B Mining LLC Phone: +4915775066619 Email: info at wb-mining.com Website: https://wb-mining.com Address: 1″ Floor, First St. Vincent Bank LtD, James Street City: Kingstown, VC0100 Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines


Recommended Stories

  • Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Change of President and CEO

    Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced that Eric Alexandre is stepping down as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective November 15, 2022.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • G-20 Diplomats Agree on Draft Statement Despite Rifts on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of 20 diplomats agreed on a proposed communique to put to their leaders when they meet Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, after a tense day of negotiations to overcome differences on how hard to criticize Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to officials familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Sig

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • The Elon Musk 3-point plan for ruining a business

    Want to ruin your small business? Then all you have to do is take a few pages out of Elon’s playbook.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFreeport LNG told

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Buffett Bets $5 Billion on Chipmaking With New Stake in TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., disclosing its holding in the world’s leading chipmaker as part of its portfolio changes in the last quarter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO P

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Report: Amazon to lay off 10,000 corporate, tech employees

    Amazon could begin the layoffs as soon as this week. The move comes less than two weeks after the company told employees it was capping its corporate headcount.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.