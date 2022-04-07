U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.48
    +31.33 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,639.34
    +142.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,954.90
    +66.08 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.08
    -2.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.57
    +0.34 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    +11.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9900
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,558.67
    -154.49 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.15
    +7.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

WCA Introduces LUVO as a Solution for Eliminating Amputations and Death Due to Non-Healing Wounds During Limb Loss Awareness Month

·3 min read

SIERRA MADRE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA), the leading provider of support services for wound care programs, is proud to release the first digital network platform for wound centers, LUVO. Available now, LUVO supports wound centers by offering a suite of digital tools designed to streamline and simplify day to day operations, allowing program leaders to get more done in less time.

WCA was founded 20 years ago with a singular goal: to eliminate amputations caused by non-healing wounds within our lifetime. To that end, WCA is dedicated to building a national network of profitable and effective wound centers that can treat non-healing wounds in their community before amputation is the only option. LUVO makes this possible. The platform modernizes referral management, offers intelligent reporting that lets leaders know where their center stands, and offers a direct line to WCA experts for chart reviews, audit assistance, and general guidance. A full list of tools can be found at www.thewca.com/expertise/technology

"Wounds lead to amputations, amputations lead to death. LUVO was created to break this cycle," says CEO Mike Comer. "LUVO can strengthen any wound center, works with any EMR system a hospital may use, and is the most cost-effective option for wound center operations. It ensures wound programs operate efficiently and effectively while keeping their doors open for the next generation of wound care patients."

April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about this issue and remember the millions of people living with limb loss. Of the estimated 150,000 lower limb amputations performed in the U.S. each year, approximately 82 percent stem from a diabetic foot ulcer. Patients undergoing these procedures have a three-year mortality risk of 71 percent. By incorporating LUVO into wound centers, they can run more effective and profitable healing programs, without bringing in an outside management company.

"Having LUVO in our centers means more gets done everyday with less frustration. It's become the heart of our program," says Mary Mary Brightwell Tuttle, Program Director at Placentia-Linda Hospital Center for Wound Care. "Our staff and clinicians can focus on patients because LUVO handles so much of our busy work, tracks metrics across our program, and catches errors before we make them."

The LUVO platform powers the WCA Network of independent wound centers across the country, allowing every hospital to take advantage of the cost effective benefits of joining a powerful cohort of wound centers dedicated to eliminating wound related amputations.

"Having subject matter experts available to answer questions, review documentation, or help with reimbursement whenever we need them has proven to be indispensable," Tuttle says.

Discover how you can unlock the full potential of your center with LUVO. Start a conversation today by calling 888-484-3922 or emailing info@thewca.com.

About Wound Care Advantage
Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has been a leader in reimagining how wound care programs operate across the United States. To learn more, visit: www.thewca.com/about

Luvo: Wound Center Operations, Simplified
Luvo: Wound Center Operations, Simplified
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wca-introduces-luvo-as-a-solution-for-eliminating-amputations-and-death-due-to-non-healing-wounds-during-limb-loss-awareness-month-301520387.html

SOURCE Wound Care Advantage

Recommended Stories

  • Tonix Pharma Starts New Pivotal Trial For TNX-102 SL In Fibromyalgia Patients

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has enrolled the first patient in the new Phase 3 RESILIENT study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia. An interim analysis by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee of the first 50% of enrolled patients for a potential sample size readjustment or early stop for futility is expected in Q1 of 2023. In December 2020, Tonix reported positive results from the first Phase 3 study (RELIEF) o

  • Pfizer Just Made a Small Acquisition. It May Be More Important Than It Looks.

    The pharma company is testing a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. Thursday's deal gives it an antiviral treatment in Phase 2 testing.

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Just Flashed A Bullish Sign Despite Melanoma Drug Delay

    Iovance hinted at a one-quarter delay for its melanoma treatment this week, but IOVA stock continued a two-day recovery Thursday.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • Aptinyx's stock falls 48% after drug fails in Phase 2b trial

    Shares of Aptinyx Inc. tumbled 48.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said an experimental treatment for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. "The data from this study do not currently point to a path forward in development for painful DPN," Aptinyx CEO Andy Kidd said in a news release. The company said it is still evaluating the therapy as a treatment for fibromyalgia, and data is expected from a Phase 2b stud

  • Dr. Fauci Warns That Vaccinated People "Need to Realize" This Now

    Now that we're more than two years into the COVID pandemic, most of us feel like we have steadier footing against the virus than we did in March 2020. For one thing, we've learned so much about how COVID spreads and what we can do to keep ourselves safe. But we've also gotten access to vaccines and boosters, which may not stave off the possibility of contracting COVID entirely, but are still highly effective at preventing the direst outcomes. At the same time, the pandemic is rapidly evolving, a

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Letter to Shareholders - Update on Recent Progress

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) is providing a letter to shareholders, included below.

  • AmerisourceBergen launches $150M venture fund for emerging health care companies

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. has established a $150 million venture fund that will invest in, and partner with, emerging companies working to transform health care for people and animals. The fund, called AB Health Ventures, will initially target early- and mid-stage health-related companies around the world. It will prioritize investments in entrepreneurs who are pursuing “bold ideas" in areas such as the future of pharmacy and distribution, clinical development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, practice solutions for health care providers, and animal health.

  • I was allowed to transition at 18 without question – but I regretted it

    The debate about trans identities and gender dysphoria has become very polarised – even for those of us who have lived through it.

  • FDA Advisors Say Fall Booster Vaccine Will Be a Challenge

    Heading off a serious wave could take a new kind of Covid-19 vaccine that targets variants of the virus, not the original strain. But health officials still don't know which variants to target.

  • ‘Patients will almost certainly die’ if delays get worse, warns ambulance leader amid ‘dangerous’ A&E waits

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>Hospital leaders in the last week have been told by the NHS that they must improve ambulance response times immediately

  • Sleep Apnea—A Plague for America with More Help on the Way

    By Brad Sorensen, CFA OTC:RSPI | NASDAQ:IXHL I had the pleasure of moderating a discussion on sleep apnea hosted by Force Family Office that featured the pioneer in the study of sleep science and inventor of the ubiquitous CPAP machine, Dr. Colin Sullivan. The founder and CEO of Sommetrics, Dr. Richard Rose, also joined and spoke about the science behind sleep apnea as well as introducing a new

  • Biophytis Shares Fall As It Stops Enrollment In Sarconeos COVID-19 Trial, Data Expected In Q3 2022

    Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) said that it is currently assessing FDA comments and recommendations and preparing to submit Phase 2-3 trial designs for sarconeos (BIO101) trial in sarcopenia. Enrollment is expected to start in 2H of 2022 in the SARA Phase 2 trial. In October 2021, sarconeos at the highest dose of 350 mg bid demonstrated an increase of 0.09 meters per second (m/s) in the FAS population and 0.10 m/s in the PP population compared to placebo 400MWT in gait speed after six months of tre

  • Coronavirus cases are rising again in L.A., San Diego and San Francisco

    The increases are modest, and it's unclear whether this a brief hiccup, the beginning of a larger wave of cases or something in between.

  • People Are Sharing Long-Held Habits They Developed In Childhood That They Later Realized Held A Much Deeper Meaning

    "I only realized this year that most people don't do this."View Entire Post ›

  • Health care: Obamacare 'family glitch' is finally getting an overhaul

    A flaw in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare — is being addressed by the Biden administration.

  • Why Long COVID Makes It So Difficult to Exercise

    If you're struggling to complete a workout after having COVID-19, you're not alone. Millions of people are dealing with the effects of long COVID, and studies suggest that over 89 percent are experiencing something called post-exertional malaise - a worsening of symptoms after exercise.

  • A New COVID-19 Mystery

    To many people’s surprise — including mine — new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have held roughly steady, falling about 1%, even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. Across much of Europe, by contrast, cases surged last month after BA.2 began spreading there, and many experts expected a similar pattern here. That hasn’t happened. “It has not taken off,” Michael Osterholm, a Unive

  • 2 Biotechs With Recent FDA Approvals to Hold for the Next Decade

    With trials aimed at increasing addressable markets in the coming years, Legend and Immunocore could reward investors.

  • Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. Pelosi, he said, will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”