WCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCEHB) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating WCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCEHB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WCE Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.000089 = RM624k ÷ (RM7.3b - RM346m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, WCE Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.009%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for WCE Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how WCE Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From WCE Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of WCE Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 0.3%, but since then they've fallen to 0.009%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From WCE Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by WCE Holdings Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 26% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

WCE Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

