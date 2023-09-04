WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 15%

The analysts covering WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about WCT Holdings Berhad recently, with the stock price up a noteworthy 17% to RM0.55 in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from WCT Holdings Berhad's seven analysts is for revenues of RM1.9b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a decent 9.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 45% to RM0.046. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM2.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.049 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

Check out our latest analysis for WCT Holdings Berhad

The average price target climbed 5.8% to RM0.57 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that WCT Holdings Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.6% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 17% annually for the foreseeable future. So although WCT Holdings Berhad's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on WCT Holdings Berhad after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on WCT Holdings Berhad, given its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.