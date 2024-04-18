Steven Brass, President and CEO of WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-16, the insider purchased 432 shares of WD-40 Co at a price of $232.22 per share.WD-40 Co is known for its namesake product, WD-40, a widely used lubricant, rust preventative, penetrant, and moisture displacer. The company also offers a range of homecare and cleaning products. WD-40's products are used in various industries and households worldwide, making it a staple in maintenance and repair operations.Over the past year, Steven Brass has been an active buyer of the company's stock, with a total of 432 shares purchased and no shares sold. This recent transaction aligns with the overall insider buying trend at WD-40 Co, which has seen 3 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

WD-40 Co (WDFC) President and CEO Steven Brass Acquires Company Shares

The market capitalization of WD-40 Co stands at $3.137 billion, reflecting the stock's position in the market. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 46.21, which is above both the industry median of 22.37 and the company's historical median. This indicates a premium valuation compared to its peers and its own trading history.Regarding the stock's valuation, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, with the stock trading at $232.22 and a GF Value of $230.29. This suggests that WD-40 Co is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent purchase adds to the positive sentiment around WD-40 Co's stock, as it reflects confidence from top management in the company's future prospects. Investors often look to insider transactions as an indicator of a stock's potential direction, and consistent insider buying can be a sign of underlying value in the company's shares.

