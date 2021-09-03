U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.30
    -7.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,364.90
    -78.92 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,338.09
    +6.91 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.84
    -10.17 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.90
    +21.40 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.85 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6440
    -0.3060 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,589.08
    +921.70 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.97
    +32.24 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.53
    -26.37 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

‘We are moving into uncharted territory with climate change’: scientist

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·4 min read

Hurricane Ida’s remnants, which killed dozens of people and triggered flash floods across the tri-state area, marked the latest extreme weather event in a summer filled with climate-related disasters.

For Kim Cobb, who co-authored a landmark United Nations scientific report on climate change, the intensity of the storm served as another reminder of how human activity has fundamentally altered the Earth’s atmosphere.

“We are moving into uncharted territory with climate change,” said Cobb, director of the global change program at Georgia Tech. “The climate we’ve been living in, is not going to be the climate we are living in right now, nor over the next decades.”

The weather spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record rainfall across the region. Newark, New Jersey, saw 8.41 inches of rain Wednesday, making it the rainiest day on record. In New York City, 3.15 inches of rain fell in a single hour, more than at any point in the city’s records, dating back to the 1800s. Central Park alone, nearly doubled its previous record for rainfall set in 1927, according to the National Weather Service.

“These rains were record breaking by a long shot. It reminds me of the kind of shattering heat waves that we saw in the Pacific Northwest, earlier this summer,” said Cobb. “It’s just jaw dropping.”

Cobb’s research, included in the UN report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear the frequency of Hurricane Ida-like events and the intensity witnessed across the Gulf Coast to the Northeast this week will only increase, regardless of climate action taken now. With global temperatures likely to rise around 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next 20 years, the blistering heat waves and wildfires, as well as torrential rain and flooding will only escalate with each additional increment of warming, Cobb said.

The fallout from the most recent storm has already raised questions about the resilience of the U.S. transportation system and broader infrastructure and its ability to withstand extreme weather events. Flood waters overwhelmed New York City’s train system, passengers were stranded, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had to urge residents to stay off the roads and subways. In an interview with CNBC, Janno Lieber, the acting chair and CEO of New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), said the system was in desperate need of upgrades.

“We really have to work with our friends in the city government to make sure that the street-level drainage is a little more at capacity so we don’t, in these new climate change-era flash-flooding situations, get as much coming down into the subway system,” said Lieber.

President Joe Biden echoed that sentiment.

“To the country, the past few days of Hurricane Ida and the wildfires in the West and the unprecedented flash floods in New York and New Jersey is yet a reminder that these extreme storms and the climate crisis is here,” said Biden. "We need to act."

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 02: A flooded Valero gas station is seen on South Street on September 02, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida which caused flooding and power outages throughout New Jersey as the Northeast was hit by record rain and tornadoes. Numerous deaths in New York and New Jersey have been blamed on the storm. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 02: A flooded Valero gas station is seen on South Street on September 02, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida which caused flooding and power outages throughout New Jersey as the Northeast was hit by record rain and tornadoes. Numerous deaths in New York and New Jersey have been blamed on the storm. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The infrastructure bill moving through Congress allocates millions of dollars to upgrade subway systems and roads. Local, state, and federal lawmakers have vowed to cooperate and invest in climate resilience, to build out reinforcements in preparation for future climate events. But Cobb said their options may be limited, given the pace of the warming, and the changes.

“There are limits to how much this infrastructure can adapt to weather a storm like this, and that points to the need to enact the kind of deep and sustained emissions reductions that will limit future climate risk and loss by mid century,” she said. “We have locked in another couple tenths of degrees Celsius, but our choices in the next 10 or 20 years, will determine how hot it gets by mid-century.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Why Energy Fuels, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Just Popped

    Shares of uranium mining companies are red-hot Thursday. As of 12:40 p.m. EDT, both Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stocks are up 6.9% apiece, while Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) is leading the pack higher with a 9.1% gain. In a short note posted on Twitter yesterday, you see, GLJ raised its price target on yet another uranium mining company.

  • Netherland Sewell Study Identifies 5 Potential Conventional Oil and Gas Reservoir Rock Zones in The First Well (6-2) in The Kavango Basin, Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) provide preliminary analysis of the first well drilled (the 6-2 well) in the Kavango basin by Core Laboratories ("Core Lab") and Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. ("NSAI").

  • Is Climate Change the Ultimate Threat to Lemonade's Stock?

    When Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) went public last July, most investors likely focused on the online insurer's disruptive approach to selling insurance. Lemonade continues to accumulate new users and their premiums at an impressive rate, but the winter storms in Texas this February highlighted a major long-term risk that many investors likely overlooked: climate change. Let's see why climate change could be the ultimate threat to Lemonade's growth.

  • After Beating Exxon, Activist Investor Takes Different Approach With Chevron

    Chevron reportedly met with Engine No. 1 but the activist investor group has no plans to battle the oil major.

  • Cathie Wood Should Like These Energy Storage Names Even More Than Tesla

    Energy storage has long been a high-potential industry as the cost of batteries and other technologies fall rapidly and new intermittent electricity sources like wind and solar proliferate on the grid. As this industry evolves, there are multiple ways to invest in this growing segment of renewable energy stocks, including with a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As an early investor in innovative technologies, including energy storage, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood counts Tesla as a top holding in her ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Louisiana racing to restore power to hundreds of thousands amid dangerous heat

    Thousands of Louisianans are living off of emergency supplies in the sweltering late-summer heat after Ida wiped out live-sustaining infrastructure in parts of the state. In Grand Isle, one of the places hit hardest by Ida, the mayor says at least 85% of the buildings there are totaled. Correspondent Omar Villafranca surveyed the damage from the hurricane with Mayor David Camardelle.

  • Downpours force road closures in central Pennsylvania

    AccuWeather's Chris Nallan reports from Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 1, where swollen rivers brought road closures and bad memories for some residents.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Hurricane Larry slowly strengthening, forecast to be a Category 4 storm this weekend

    Hurricane Larry is slowly strengthening as it moves across the Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane soon.

  • Hurricane Ida Aftermath Delivers Deadly Lesson on Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- As Ida’s deadly waters receded and emergency crews raced to return power and transportation services, stunned residents of New York, New Jersey and other parts of the Northeast faced up to their vulnerability to new-weather storms. By early Friday, the region was starting to recover following the storm that killed at least 41 people locally. The remnants of a hurricane that first hammered distant New Orleans had temporarily paralyzed the nation’s largest and wealthiest city, halte

  • Going Green in Germany Looks Like Hardest Job for Fortum CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Turning Fortum Oyj’s German subsidiary into a clean power generator could be the toughest gig yet for Chief Executive Officer Markus Rauramo. Carbon emissions are rising more than expected at Uniper SE after a rally in power prices and surging post-pandemic demand boosted output at legacy coal and gas plants. Curbing pollution from such facilities will be vital for programs like the European Union’s “Fit for 55” strategy to succeed since no other industry emits as much CO2. The re

  • Uneven recovery for U.S. offshore output drives prices higher

    U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies on Friday advanced the recovery from Hurricane Ida on a few fronts, but slipped elsewhere as lack of crews, power and fuel reversed earlier production gains and helped drive prices higher. Five days after the hurricane churned through offshore oil and gas fields, crews have not returned to three-quarters of the evacuated platforms and more than 90% of production remained offline, government data showed. The White House sought to ease regional fuel shortages, authorizing the release of 1.5 million barrels of crude oil to Exxon Mobil to produce gasoline.

  • Dozens of animals from shelters affected by Hurricane Ida arrive at PAWS Chicago Medical Center in Little Village

    Some 40 animals from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida arrived at PAWS Chicago Medical Center in Little Village Wednesday afternoon with hopes of finding a fresh start. PAWS Chicago volunteers picked up the animals, a mix of cats and dogs, in Springfield in the organization’s animal rescue van. The team also passed on donations the organization collected Tuesday to give to animal ...

  • ‘If it rains where you live consider flood insurance’: How Ida could expose insurance loopholes that will cost homeowners

    The flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida could rack up huge bills for people whose homes were submerged --- and they may not be insured properly for the damage.

  • In Ida’s wake, flood warnings remain, public services interrupted and cleanup continues in Maryland

    Flood warnings remain in parts of northern Maryland Thursday morning after heavy rain Wednesday brought on by Tropical Depression Ida. A tornado also tore through parts of Anne Arundel County Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m., destroying homes and felling power lines. Officials say another twister may have touched down in Charles County and National Weather Service crews will be on hand in ...

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    The likelihood is fairly strong that if you're talking about investing, you've heard someone bring up electric vehicle (EV) stocks. As people press the pedal to the metal in discussing EV stocks, potential investors are wondering what's the source of the interest. After all, it wasn't so long ago that discussions about EV stocks primarily centered on only Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Ominous warning for Montana hunters as fall season begins

    Montana’s fall hunting season is about to begin and the state has cautioned those who plan on venturing afield: “Expect to see bears.”

  • Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays Widespread

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Northeast with unexpected deadly force and destruction.

  • Kontrol Technologies Acquires Global HVAC in Bid to Lead Smart Building Market and announces $155 Million Order Book

    Image Provided By Unsplash On average, commercial buildings across North America are wasting 30% of the energy they consume. With 93 billion square feet of commercial property, accounting for 35% of the nation’s total energy consumption, that adds up to 826 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year — not to mention the $57 billion in energy expenditures wasted. With the federal government’s aggressive net zero emissions by 2050 policy in progress, simply improving efficiency to e