U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.42
    -6.77 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,466.20
    -143.14 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,148.12
    +26.44 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.49
    +0.73 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.04
    -2.38 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.27 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0310 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7850
    -0.5440 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,872.50
    -3,771.20 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.52
    -52.13 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.56
    -29.54 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

The modern world has grown around steel bones — everything from tools and home appliances to skyscrapers and airplanes use the versatile material in their construction. But the process of making steel is a significant contributor to global warming and climate change. In 2018, reportedly every ton of steel produced generated 1.85 tons of carbon dioxide, accounting for about 7 percent of global CO2 emissions that year. This poses not just environmental challenges for our ever increasing world, it could also impact steel producers’ bottom line, which is why the industry is developing a “fossil-free” means of making the alloy, one that relies on renewable-sourced hydrogen rather than carbon coke.

Steel is an alloy composed of iron, which in its pure form is relatively soft, with a small amount of introduced carbon, usually about 2 percent of its total weight. This improves the material’s strength and reduces its propensity for fracturing. The process starts by combining iron ore, before coking coal and limestone (which remove impurities) in a blast furnace to create pig iron.

That molten pig iron is then poured into a furnace and high pressure air is introduced via a water-cooled lance. The oxygen chemically reacts with the molten iron to purge impurities — as well as produce significant amounts of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. The oxygen also forces impurities like silicates and phosphates present in the pig iron to react with limestone flux, trapping them as waste slag. Today, per the World Steel Association, some 1,864 million metric tons of crude steel are produced annually with China producing a vast majority of it.

While the WSA points out that “in the last 50 years, the steel industry has reduced its energy consumption per tonne of steel produced by 60 percent” and notes that steel is infinitely reusable, and that “new” steel typically contain 30percent recycled steel on average the traditional methods of iron and steel production are becoming untenable — at least if we want to mitigate its impacts on climate change. What’s more, the International Energy Agency estimates that global steel production will grow by a third by 2050, which will only compound the industry’s environmental impacts. That’s where fossil-free steel comes in.

Take HYBRIT (Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology), for example. This process has been developed as a joint venture between three Swedish companies: SSAB, which makes steel, energy company Vattenfall, and LKAB, which mines iron ore. Rather than using coking coal and a blast furnace to convert raw iron ore into metallic iron, the HYBRIT method uses hydrogen generated from renewable energy sources and a technique known as direct reduction, which lowers the amount of oxygen contained within the ore without heating it above the metal’s melting point, to create sponge iron.

Blast Furnaces vs HYBRIT
Blast Furnaces vs HYBRIT

Like pig iron, sponge iron is an intermediary material in the steelmaking process (it’ll get shipped off to SSAB to be turned into steel slabs), but in HYBRIT’s case, its production results in the creation of water vapor rather than carbon dioxide.

“The first fossil-free steel in the world is not only a breakthrough for SSAB, it represents proof that it’s possible to make the transition and significantly reduce the global carbon footprint of the steel industry,” Martin Lindqvist, CEO of SSAB, told reporters in August. “We hope that this will inspire others to also want to speed up the green transition.”

The HYBRIT coalition opened a pilot direct reduction plant in Luleå, Sweden last year and has announced plans to increase production to an industrial scale by 2026. The team claims that eliminating fossil fuels from the steelmaking industry in Sweden could drop the country’s total CO2 emissions by at least 10 percent. However, they are not the only group looking into fossil-free steel production. The H2 Green Steel company has announced its intent to open a large-scale plant in northern Sweden by 2024 and expects to produce 5 million tonnes of the material annually by 2030.

In June, Volvo announced that it would be partnering with SSAB to develop fossil-free steel for use in its products — both passenger cars and industrial machines. Last week, Volvo unveiled the first vehicle to be made with fossil-free steel, an 8-plus ton load carrier designed to operate within mines. Not only is the load carrier powered by a fully electric drivetrain, it can autonomously navigate across a worksite as well. Granted only about 3 of the vehicle’s 8 tons were made from fossil-free steel (the drivetrain’s steel components, for example, were made through traditional smelting means), this marks an important first step towards a carbon-neutral transportation future.

“When we have been talking about ‘fossil free’ in the transport sector, we have been focusing a lot on emissions from the vehicles in use. But it's clear to us and to everyone else that we also need to address the carbon footprint from the production of our vehicles,” Volvo Group’s Chief Technology Officer Lars Stenqvist told Forbes. “That's why it's so important now to team up with everyone in the value chain and collaborate in order to drive out all the fossil fuel also used in the production of components, parts and also running our production facilities.”

Volvo expects the autonomous load carriers to enter real-world operation by next year, though the company concedes that its ability to ramp up production of fossil-free vehicles will depend largely on SSAB’s ability to deliver sufficient quantities of the material.

Recommended Stories

  • Polestar gives owners two years of free fast charging from Electrify America

    Polestar 2 drivers now get two years of free fast charging at Electrify America stations, albeit for 30 minutes at a time.

  • How to buy a monitor in 2021

    Here are the best monitors you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims hit 19-month low; labor market recovery gains traction

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market, though a shortage of workers could keep the pace of hiring moderate in October. "The labor market is continuing to recover from the virus-related shock," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 290,000 for the week ended Oct. 16, the lowest level since the middle of March in 2020, when the nation was in the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Apple's AirTags are 10 percent off at Woot today

    Apple's AirTags are down to $26 each when you buy them from Woot today only.

  • Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

    In an abrupt change, the White House is floating new plans to pay for parts of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social services and climate change package, shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates though also adding a new billionaires' tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans. The reversal Wednesday came as Biden returned to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to highlight the middle class values he says are at the heart of the package that Democrats are racing to finish. Biden faces resistance from key holdouts, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has not been on board with her party's plan to undo Trump-era tax breaks to help pay for it.

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, let's take a look at three recent dividend hikes from three major companies in their respective fields -- tech-giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), midstream/downstream oil and gas company Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and industrial-sector mainstay Honeywell International (NYSE: HON). For income-loving investors, it's crucial to note there's still some time to take advantage of the boost each of these stocks gave their investors. Never shy to spend billions on shareholder-retaining measures, Microsoft announced an 11% dividend raise last month.

  • Dems Plan ‘Deep Cuts’ in Biden Spending Plan

    Democrats emerged from a series of meetings this week sounding increasingly optimistic that they can pull together a consensus framework for their multi-trillion-dollar social spending package — and possibly even do it by the end of the week. “We’re getting closer to an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday. “We want to finalize a deal by the end of this week, but we all must keep moving together.” President Joe Biden on Tuesday reportedly reiterated that he’s no

  • Crypto Miners Struggle to Cut Carbon Emissions

    Bitcoin mining has earned a bad reputation for guzzling cheap electricity in the pursuit of profit. Now bitcoin miners are trying to go green, to a point.

  • Surface Duo 2 review: Microsoft's second dual-screen hybrid is a letdown

    Our review of Microsoft's Surface Duo 2, which is available today for $1,500.

  • Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs

    Parts of northern China are bracing for more COVID-19 curbs as a wave of cases raises concerns of a broader outbreak, with three areas enforcing lockdowns, some schools halting classes, and an aerospace firm delaying work on a rocket project. China reported 13 new domestically transmitted cases for Oct. 20, bringing the total number since Oct. 16 to 42, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Thursday. The lockdowns are small compared with the one seen during early 2020 in the much larger, denser city of Wuhan.

  • Oversight Board slams Facebook’s lack of transparency in VIP moderation

    Facebook's Oversight Board has issued a strong rebuke to the company in a new report, claiming it was not "fully forthcoming" about its XCheck VIP program.

  • Evergrande Is Struggling to Sell Homes—and Its Assets

    Evergrande’s difficulty in unloading even some of its best assets shows how long and painful a restructuring process could ultimately be.

  • What Mike Hart said about Michigan football’s running backs before Northwestern

    Michigan football leads the conference in rushing offense through Week 7.

  • EIA reports a weekly climb of 92 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 92 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 15. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • Exxon and Chevron Look Attractive After Trailing Peers. There Could Be a ‘Catch-Up Trade,’ Analyst Says.

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron look attractive after lagging behind gains in the exploration and production sector this year, according to one analyst. Devin McDermott, a Morgan Stanley energy analyst, wrote in a client note that Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) and Chevron (CVX) now have projected 2022 free-cash flow yields of about 12%. The free-cash flow yields of Exxon and Chevron are in line or better than those of E&P companies Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), EOG Resources (EOG), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Devon Energy (DVN), McDermott noted.

  • Landlocked states with shark attacks

    After Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared a map of shark attacks last week, many were curious about the landlocked states that reported sole shark attacks.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Rise to 3.09%, Highest Since Early April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. continued to climb. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe average for a 30-year loan was 3.09%, up from 3.05% last week and the highest since April 8, Freddie Mac said i

  • New “Delta Plus” OffShoot Called AY.4.2 May Be Most Infectious Covid Variant Yet; It’s On The Rise In The UK

    A new report on Friday from the UK Health Ministry indicated the rising prevalence of a new offshoot of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The offshoot is so new that it does not have an official Pango lineage designation — such as B.1.167.2 for the original Delta variant — which is the nomenclature used by […]

  • Meet the Air One, the New Two-Person eVTOL You Can Park in Your Garage

    The personal aircraft has a top speed of 155 mph and a range of 110 miles.

  • BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand

    Global energy major BP called on Thursday for more investments in longer term energy contracts, storage and the diversification into various fuels to build a robust energy system in future. The call comes after coal, oil and gas prices surged to all-time or multi-year highs in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Europe to China, raising inflationary pressures and putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think the real question is not about how it looks today because, in general, things are being supplied today, I think the question is what would it look like as we head into the winter months," BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said at the Indian Energy Forum.