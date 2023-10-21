Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE) Stock

It is hard to get excited after looking at Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UNIQUE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10% over the past week. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad is:

3.6% = RM2.9m ÷ RM80m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.04.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.4%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 31% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 4.1% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Unique Fire Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Unique Fire Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 72% (or a retention ratio of 28%). The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Conclusion

On the whole, Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

