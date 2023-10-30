Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Klassik Radio AG (ETR:KA8) Stock

It is hard to get excited after looking at Klassik Radio's (ETR:KA8) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on Klassik Radio's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Klassik Radio is:

5.5% = €392k ÷ €7.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Klassik Radio's Earnings Growth And 5.5% ROE

On the face of it, Klassik Radio's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 20% seen by Klassik Radio over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Klassik Radio's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 8.7% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Klassik Radio fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Klassik Radio Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 154%,Klassik Radio's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. To know the 5 risks we have identified for Klassik Radio visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Klassik Radio has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, Klassik Radio's performance is quite a big let-down. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Klassik Radio's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

