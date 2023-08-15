Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down DSM-Firmenich AG (AMS:DSFIR) Stock

With its stock down 27% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DSM-Firmenich (AMS:DSFIR). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study DSM-Firmenich's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DSM-Firmenich is:

4.4% = €475m ÷ €11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of DSM-Firmenich's Earnings Growth And 4.4% ROE

At first glance, DSM-Firmenich's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 10.0%. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 21% seen by DSM-Firmenich was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared DSM-Firmenich's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.2% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is DSFIR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DSFIR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is DSM-Firmenich Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DSM-Firmenich's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 64% (or a retention ratio of 36%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for DSM-Firmenich by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 55%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that DSM-Firmenich's future ROE will be 4.7% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning DSM-Firmenich. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

