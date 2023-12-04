Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Stock

It is hard to get excited after looking at Vector's (NZSE:VCT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Vector's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vector is:

2.8% = NZ$113m ÷ NZ$4.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Vector's Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

As you can see, Vector's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Vector's very little net income growth of 4.0% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Vector's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vector is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vector Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vector has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 120%, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its profits to pay its dividend and that shows in its low earnings growth number. This is quite a risky position to be in. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Vector by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Vector has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 80% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 6.1% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, Vector's performance is quite a big let-down. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

