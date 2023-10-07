Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) Stock

Port of Tauranga (NZSE:POT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.9%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Port of Tauranga's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Port of Tauranga is:

5.5% = NZ$117m ÷ NZ$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Port of Tauranga's Earnings Growth And 5.5% ROE

At first glance, Port of Tauranga's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 4.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, Port of Tauranga reported a fairly low 4.8% net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Port of Tauranga's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 6.0% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Port of Tauranga fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Port of Tauranga Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 88% (that is, the company retains only 12% of its income) over the past three years for Port of Tauranga suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Port of Tauranga has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 89%. Regardless, the future ROE for Port of Tauranga is predicted to rise to 6.8% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Port of Tauranga. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

