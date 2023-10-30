Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N) Stock

With its stock down 7.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to N2N Connect Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for N2N Connect Berhad is:

6.1% = RM18m ÷ RM290m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

N2N Connect Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

When you first look at it, N2N Connect Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.2%, we may spare it some thought. We can see that N2N Connect Berhad has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 4.8%, which is a bit on the lower side. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared N2N Connect Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is N2N Connect Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%), most of N2N Connect Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, N2N Connect Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 65% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning N2N Connect Berhad. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

