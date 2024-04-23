‘Weak’ Macron warned heavy borrowing risks sparking French crisis

President Macron told a new debt crisis risks leaving France struggling to fund itself - Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

Emmanuel Macron risks sparking a “confidence crisis” in debt markets if he does not do more to control French government borrowing, analysts have warned.

A failure to bring spending into line means the president runs the risk of a bond market crunch, according to Scope Ratings. Mr Macron could be forced into more dramatic austerity later, analysts warned.

Alvise Lennkh-Yunus, head of sovereign and public sector ratings at Scope, wrote in a note: “For several European sovereigns, complacency is the key risk.

“Here, weak governments postpone and delay important reforms, which at some point may lead to a confidence crisis, and the subsequent need to implement ad hoc austerity measures, with their adverse impact on public investments and growth.”

Mr Lennkh-Yunus singled out France and Belgium as the two nations most at risk of this kind of crisis. Both “risk failing to fully acknowledge their financial constraints”, he said.

“Government plans that only aim to stabilise public debt at current elevated ratios imply that debt will continue to rise whenever the next crisis emerges.”

France’s deficit expanded to 5.5pc of economic output in 2023 from 4.8pc in the previous year, far wider than the 4.9pc the government had planned for. The gap between tax revenues and public spending grew to €154bn (£132bn) last year.

Mr Macron relies on debt investors to fund the budget deficit, but Scope warned that a new crisis risked spooking the market, leaving France struggling to fund itself.

As a warning to France, the analyst invoked the example of Britain, which suffered a market seizure under Liz Truss’s premiership when she announced unfunded tax cut plans in the mini-Budget.

Mr Lennkh-Yunus said: “The UK’s recent experience shows that even G7 countries are not exempt from these dynamics.”

Scope’s warning came as new data pointed to “intensifying price pressures” across the French private sector.

High wages, energy and oil prices are fuelling inflation, according to a leading industry survey.

Prices charged for goods and services recorded their biggest jump in three months in April, while input price inflation was at a five-month high, according to the Hamburg Commercial Bank’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global.

Debt as a share of GDP now stands at 110.6 pc in France, according to statistics agency Insee. Meanwhile Germany’s national debt is set to fall to below 60pc of GDP by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The deficit and debt figures throw into question Mr Macron’s strategy of gradually repairing finances by relying on growth-enhancing overhauls, such as loosening labour laws or raising the retirement age.

France has already downgraded its growth forecast for 2024 from 1.4pc to 1pc, following growth of 0.9pc in 2023.

Ministers have been forced to deny they plan to raise taxes to fill the gap in the budget.

Mr Lennkh-Yunus said France already has a “very high tax burden” so is “unlikely to raise taxes further”. Instead, public spending must bear the brunt.

He said recent deficit figures suggested Mr Macron must find “additional savings of around €50bn, or 2pc of GDP, over coming years ahead of the 2027 presidential elections”.

While countries including Greece, Portugal and Spain made the most of the years of low interest rates to improve their financial positions, France did not.

The French government now faces a rising interest bill after borrowing costs increased in recent years. Scope predicted the government will have to spend more than €80bn servicing its debt in 2028, up from around €30bn in 2020.

It is part of a wider trend across the eurozone, whereby governments must now pay for the heavy borrowing undertaken during the pandemic and the energy crisis.

Mr Lennkh-Yunus said: “Italy, Germany, France, and Spain collectively will pay almost €170bn more in interest in 2028 compared with 2020.

“While net interest payments as a share of revenues will remain below previous peaks, the expected higher interest payments will constrain fiscal space, forcing governments to reduce expenditure elsewhere, increase taxes, or borrow more.”

