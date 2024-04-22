Weak Rupiah Builds Case for Bank Indonesia to Resume Rate Hike

Matthew Burgess and David Finnerty
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is closing in on a pandemic-era low, putting pressure on Indonesia’s central bank to raise interest rates to support the beleaguered currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency, which breached the key 16,000 level last week, may fall toward 16,500 per dollar as the Federal Reserve’s rate cut timeline gets pushed back, according to Wells Fargo Securities. Strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. see the rupiah hitting 17,000 against the greenback by September.

The weakness is building the case for Bank Indonesia to resume policy tightening at its meeting on Wednesday after intervention failed to stem a slide in the rupiah. Traders are anticipating a hawkish outcome, with the spread between Indonesia’s rate-sensitive two-year yield and the policy rate widening to levels last seen in October when the central bank unexpectedly hiked.

“Rupiah depreciation pressures would persist if they only deliver a hawkish hold,” said Brendan McKenna, an emerging markets currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. “Additional tightening is the best course of action.”

The currency has slumped 5.3% this year to its weakest since April 2020. The pace of depreciation accelerated this month following a pullback in expectations for the Fed’s easing and Middle East tensions.

Economists are split in predicting BI’s rate decision. Of 22 surveyed by Bloomberg, seven forecast a quarter-point hike, while the rest see no change at 6%.

A $1.8 billion outflow from the nation’s bond market amid concerns over President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s spending plans has also weighed on the rupiah. Foreign repatriation of seasonal dividend payments and a narrowing trade surplus add to the currency’s woes.

Other Tools

Bank Indonesia has a wide range of tools to stabilize the exchange rate, including direct intervention as well as lifting the yield on rupiah securities to attract foreign flows. The government also told state-owned enterprises to refrain from making large dollar purchases for import or debt servicing requirements.

As dollar strength persists, however, relying on those non-rate tools may prove insufficient.

“The march to 17,000 will be by the stairs, not the elevator” as Bank Indonesia will cushion the decline, said Elias Haddad, a senior market strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in London. “But no hike may not help.”

Here are the key Asian economic data this week:

  • Monday, April 22: China 1- and 5-year loan prime rates, South Korea 20-day exports/imports, Indonesia trade balance

  • Tuesday, April 23: Japan PMI, Singapore CPI

  • Wednesday, April 24: Australia 1Q CPI, Bank Indonesia rate decision, New Zealand trade balance

  • Thursday, April 25: South Korea 1Q GDP, Malaysia CPI

  • Friday, April 26: Bank of Japan rate decision, Australia 1Q PPI, New Zealand consumer confidence

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Braces for US Divest-or-Ban Law — And a Fresh Legal Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of working to assure the US government that its popular social media app isn’t a threat to national security, TikTok’s loss in that fight now seems almost inevitable.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Ou

  • Chile Slaps Tariffs on Chinese Steel to Bolster Local Mills

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile imposed temporary anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel products used in the country’s mining industry in a bid to support faltering local producers. The move pushed Cap SA to reverse a decision to wind down its steel mills.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial Underw

  • Hong Kong Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, High Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasing

  • Tesla cuts the price of its "Full Self Driving" system by a third to $8,000

    Tesla knocked roughly a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize, and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla's moves to slash $2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday.

  • ECB’s Villeroy Says Oil Uncertainty Won’t Stop June Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank won’t be swayed from a first interest-rate cut in June by oil price uncertainty, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Ber

  • TikTok says US House bill that could ban app would 'trample' free speech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok on Sunday repeated its free-speech concerns about a bill passed by the House of Representatives that would ban the popular social media app in the U.S. if Chinese owner ByteDance did not sell its stake within a year. It now moves to the Senate where it could be taken up for a vote in the coming days. President Joe Biden has previously said he would sign the legislation on TikTok.

  • Asian Stocks Rebound With Earnings, Data in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened higher as focus shifted to a slew of company earnings and economic data this week for insight into the direction of central bank policy. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pi

  • EV vs. hybrid: Which one is best for you?

    It’s a tough market for automakers selling EVs, but on the flip side, it’s never a better time for those making hybrids.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • My Nvidia Stock Prediction for 2024

    AI stocks are losing momentum after the scorching-hot performance to begin 2024.