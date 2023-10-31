A Weaker Growth Outlook Dragged Doximity (DOCS)

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio returned -5.00% gross and -5.26% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a -6.84% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The portfolio returned 11.68% (net) YTD, compared to 5.63% for the index. The negative absolute return of the portfolio in the quarter is due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty related to interest rates, credit tightening, and an uneven economy from a growth perspective. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) in its Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) provides a cloud platform for medical professionals. On October 30, 2023, Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) stock closed at $20.94 per share. One-month return of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) was -1.87%, and its shares lost 20.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) has a market capitalization of $4.077 billion.

Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy made the following comment about Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The most significant detractors from the Portfolio’s relative performance in the quarter included Farfetch, Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), and Paycom. Doximity is a productivity and professional network app for doctors that generates revenue primarily from biopharmaceutical advertising. The stock was negatively impacted by a weaker growth outlook and the acknowledgment that the company needs to invest to shift towards a self-service model to meet customers’ needs better. We believe the advertising return on investment remains best-in-class, and physician engagement remains convincing, but we are closely monitoring the position."

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) at the end of second quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

