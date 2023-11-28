Will Weakness in Acesian Partners Limited's (Catalist:5FW) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Acesian Partners (Catalist:5FW). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Acesian Partners' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acesian Partners is:

43% = S$7.5m ÷ S$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.43 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Acesian Partners' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

To begin with, Acesian Partners has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 52% net income growth seen by Acesian Partners over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Acesian Partners' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Acesian Partners''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Acesian Partners Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Acesian Partners doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Acesian Partners' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Acesian Partners.

