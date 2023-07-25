Will Weakness in Aeorema Communications plc's (LON:AEO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Aeorema Communications' (LON:AEO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Aeorema Communications' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aeorema Communications is:

24% = UK£631k ÷ UK£2.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Aeorema Communications' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Aeorema Communications has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 29% net income growth seen by Aeorema Communications over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Aeorema Communications' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Aeorema Communications''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Aeorema Communications Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Aeorema Communications is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Aeorema Communications is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Aeorema Communications has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Aeorema Communications' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Aeorema Communications.

