Is Weakness In Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.8%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Akamai Technologies' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Akamai Technologies is:

12% = US$548m ÷ US$4.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Akamai Technologies' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Akamai Technologies' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Akamai Technologies' moderate 5.9% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Akamai Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AKAM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AKAM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Akamai Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Akamai Technologies doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Akamai Technologies' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

