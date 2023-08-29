Will Weakness in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 26% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Allegro MicroSystems' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Allegro MicroSystems is:

23% = US$238m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Allegro MicroSystems' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Allegro MicroSystems has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 45% net income growth seen by Allegro MicroSystems over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Allegro MicroSystems' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 31% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ALGM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Allegro MicroSystems Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Allegro MicroSystems doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Allegro MicroSystems' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

