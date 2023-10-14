Will Weakness in Amdocs Limited's (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Amdocs' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amdocs is:

16% = US$569m ÷ US$3.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Amdocs' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Amdocs' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This probably goes some way in explaining Amdocs' moderate 8.7% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Amdocs' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 23% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Amdocs fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Amdocs Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Amdocs has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (or a retention ratio of 66%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Amdocs is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 28% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Amdocs' future ROE will rise to 22% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Amdocs' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

