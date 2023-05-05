Is Weakness In Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Ancom Nylex Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ancom Nylex Berhad is:

10% = RM52m ÷ RM503m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ancom Nylex Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, Ancom Nylex Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 6.9%, is definitely interesting. Particularly, the substantial 45% net income growth seen by Ancom Nylex Berhad over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ancom Nylex Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Ancom Nylex Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ancom Nylex Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Ancom Nylex Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Ancom Nylex Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

