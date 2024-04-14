Should Weakness in APB Resources Berhad's (KLSE:APB) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 28% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard APB Resources Berhad (KLSE:APB). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on APB Resources Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for APB Resources Berhad is:

3.5% = RM5.5m ÷ RM158m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

APB Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is quite clear that APB Resources Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.4%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, APB Resources Berhad saw an exceptional 53% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that APB Resources Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if APB Resources Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is APB Resources Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that APB Resources Berhad has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for APB Resources Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

