Will Weakness in ARB Corporation Limited's (ASX:ARB) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at ARB's (ASX:ARB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.5% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ARB's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ARB is:

17% = AU$101m ÷ AU$587m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ARB's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, ARB seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for ARB's significant 22% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing ARB's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is ARB fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ARB Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for ARB is 50%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 50%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like ARB is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, ARB is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 51% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that ARB's future ROE will be 17% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that ARB's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

