Should Weakness in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Art's-Way Manufacturing's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Art's-Way Manufacturing is:

8.2% = US$978k ÷ US$12m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Art's-Way Manufacturing's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

At first glance, Art's-Way Manufacturing's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. In spite of this, Art's-Way Manufacturing was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 54% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Art's-Way Manufacturing's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Art's-Way Manufacturing's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Art's-Way Manufacturing Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Art's-Way Manufacturing doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Art's-Way Manufacturing certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Art's-Way Manufacturing by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

