Will Weakness in Ashley Services Group Limited's (ASX:ASH) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Ashley Services Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ashley Services Group is:

33% = AU$11m ÷ AU$34m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ashley Services Group's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Ashley Services Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Ashley Services Group's considerable five year net income growth of 21% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ashley Services Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Ashley Services Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ashley Services Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ashley Services Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 77%, meaning the company only retains 23% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Ashley Services Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ashley Services Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Ashley Services Group's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

