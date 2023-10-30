Is Weakness In Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (Catalist:5UL) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) (Catalist:5UL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 30%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) is:

19% = US$17m ÷ US$92m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.5%. This probably laid the ground for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s significant 44% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 44% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) visit our risks dashboard for free.

