Is Weakness In Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.1%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Aura Minerals' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aura Minerals is:

15% = US$50m ÷ US$339m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Aura Minerals' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Aura Minerals seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.2%. Probably as a result of this, Aura Minerals was able to see a decent growth of 15% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Aura Minerals' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 28% in the same period.

TSX:ORA Past Earnings Growth December 30th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Aura Minerals is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Aura Minerals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Aura Minerals has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 46% (or a retention ratio of 54%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Aura Minerals has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Aura Minerals' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

