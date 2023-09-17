Is Weakness In Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 4.8% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Batu Kawan Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Batu Kawan Berhad is:

8.4% = RM1.5b ÷ RM17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Batu Kawan Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

At first glance, Batu Kawan Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.4% which we definitely can't overlook. Especially when you consider Batu Kawan Berhad's exceptional 27% net income growth over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

We then compared Batu Kawan Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Batu Kawan Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Batu Kawan Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Batu Kawan Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Batu Kawan Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Batu Kawan Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Batu Kawan Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Batu Kawan Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.