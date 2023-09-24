Will Weakness in Best Buy Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:BBY) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 15% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Best Buy's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Best Buy is:

46% = US$1.3b ÷ US$2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.46.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Best Buy's Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

First thing first, we like that Best Buy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Best Buy was able to see a decent net income growth of 5.7% over the last five years.

We then compared Best Buy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 26% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BBY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Best Buy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains 66% of its profits), it seems that Best Buy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Best Buy has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 50% over the next three years. However, Best Buy's future ROE is expected to rise to 56% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Best Buy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

