Should Weakness in Betamek Berhad's (KLSE:BETA) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Betamek Berhad (KLSE:BETA). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Betamek Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Betamek Berhad is:

12% = RM18m ÷ RM143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Betamek Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Betamek Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.2%. Despite this, Betamek Berhad's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Betamek Berhad's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 24% in the same period.

KLSE:BETA Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Betamek Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Betamek Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (implying that the company keeps 59% of its income) over the last three years, Betamek Berhad has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Betamek Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Betamek Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Betamek Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

