Will Weakness in The Bidvest Group Limited's (JSE:BVT) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Bidvest Group (JSE:BVT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bidvest Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bidvest Group is:

18% = R6.4b ÷ R36b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.18.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Bidvest Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Bidvest Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 12% seen over the past five years by Bidvest Group.

As a next step, we compared Bidvest Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Bidvest Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bidvest Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Bidvest Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 50% (which means it retains 50% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Bidvest Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. As a result, Bidvest Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 19% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Bidvest Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

