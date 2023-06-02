Is Weakness In Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 10% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bloomsbury Publishing's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bloomsbury Publishing is:

11% = UK£20m ÷ UK£188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Bloomsbury Publishing's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Bloomsbury Publishing's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.3% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Bloomsbury Publishing's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Bloomsbury Publishing's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is BMY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BMY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Bloomsbury Publishing Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bloomsbury Publishing has a three-year median payout ratio of 44%, which implies that it retains the remaining 56% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Bloomsbury Publishing has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 42%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Bloomsbury Publishing's future ROE will be 13% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Bloomsbury Publishing's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

