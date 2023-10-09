Is Weakness In BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to BlueLinx Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BlueLinx Holdings is:

21% = US$134m ÷ US$623m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

BlueLinx Holdings' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, BlueLinx Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining BlueLinx Holdings' significant 54% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared BlueLinx Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 20%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BXC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BXC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is BlueLinx Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

BlueLinx Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with BlueLinx Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

