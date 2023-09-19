Will Weakness in Boart Longyear Group Ltd.'s (ASX:BLY) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Boart Longyear Group (ASX:BLY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Boart Longyear Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Boart Longyear Group is:

11% = US$36m ÷ US$326m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Boart Longyear Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Boart Longyear Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 29% seen over the past five years by Boart Longyear Group. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Boart Longyear Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Boart Longyear Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Boart Longyear Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Boart Longyear Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Boart Longyear Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Boart Longyear Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

