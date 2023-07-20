Will Weakness in BP Plastics Holding Bhd.'s (KLSE:BPPLAS) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) has had a rough month with its share price down 2.4%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on BP Plastics Holding Bhd's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BP Plastics Holding Bhd is:

13% = RM31m ÷ RM249m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, BP Plastics Holding Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining BP Plastics Holding Bhd's moderate 18% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared BP Plastics Holding Bhd's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if BP Plastics Holding Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is BP Plastics Holding Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 45% (implying that the company retains 55% of its profits), it seems that BP Plastics Holding Bhd is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, BP Plastics Holding Bhd is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 41%. However, BP Plastics Holding Bhd's ROE is predicted to rise to 17% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with BP Plastics Holding Bhd's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

