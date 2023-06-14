Is Weakness In C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to C.I. Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for C.I. Holdings Berhad is:

35% = RM171m ÷ RM495m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.35 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

C.I. Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

First thing first, we like that C.I. Holdings Berhad has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.1% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 32% net income growth seen by C.I. Holdings Berhad over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared C.I. Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 20%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about C.I. Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is C.I. Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for C.I. Holdings Berhad is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like C.I. Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, C.I. Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that C.I. Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for C.I. Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

