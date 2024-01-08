Will Weakness in CES Energy Solutions Corp.'s (TSE:CEU) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CES Energy Solutions' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CES Energy Solutions is:

22% = CA$146m ÷ CA$650m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

CES Energy Solutions' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that CES Energy Solutions has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. As a result, CES Energy Solutions' exceptional 34% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then performed a comparison between CES Energy Solutions' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 32% in the same 5-year period.

TSX:CEU Past Earnings Growth January 8th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CEU worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CEU is currently mispriced by the market.

Is CES Energy Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

CES Energy Solutions' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 16% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (84%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, CES Energy Solutions has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 14%. As a result, CES Energy Solutions' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 19% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that CES Energy Solutions' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

