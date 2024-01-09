Is Weakness In Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 3.5% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Chord Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chord Energy is:

22% = US$1.1b ÷ US$4.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Chord Energy's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Chord Energy has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 23% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 43% net income growth seen by Chord Energy over the last five years is not surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Chord Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 34% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Chord Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Chord Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Chord Energy's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 34%, meaning the company retains 66% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Chord Energy is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Chord Energy has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 47% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Chord Energy's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

