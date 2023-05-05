Will Weakness in Clarkson PLC's (LON:CKN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 7.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Clarkson (LON:CKN). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Clarkson's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Clarkson is:

19% = UK£80m ÷ UK£413m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Clarkson's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Clarkson seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 23%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 14% seen over the past five years by Clarkson.

We then compared Clarkson's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 38% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Clarkson's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Clarkson Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Clarkson has a healthy combination of a moderate LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 38% (or a retention ratio of 62%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Clarkson has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 46% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 14% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Clarkson's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

