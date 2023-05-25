Is Weakness In Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 29%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Classic Scenic Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Classic Scenic Berhad is:

12% = RM19m ÷ RM161m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Classic Scenic Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Classic Scenic Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 10%. This certainly adds some context to Classic Scenic Berhad's moderate 9.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Classic Scenic Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Classic Scenic Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Classic Scenic Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Classic Scenic Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 77%, meaning that it is left with only 23% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Classic Scenic Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Classic Scenic Berhad's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Classic Scenic Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

