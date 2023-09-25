Is Weakness In Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Compagnie Financière Richemont is:

21% = €3.9b ÷ €19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Compagnie Financière Richemont's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

First thing first, we like that Compagnie Financière Richemont has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Compagnie Financière Richemont's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Compagnie Financière Richemont's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CFR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Compagnie Financière Richemont Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Compagnie Financière Richemont has a three-year median payout ratio of 52% (which means it retains 48% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Compagnie Financière Richemont is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Compagnie Financière Richemont's future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Compagnie Financière Richemont's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

