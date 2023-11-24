Will Weakness in Cortina Holdings Limited's (SGX:C41) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Cortina Holdings (SGX:C41) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.2%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Cortina Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cortina Holdings is:

20% = S$76m ÷ S$379m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cortina Holdings' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Cortina Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Cortina Holdings' significant 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Cortina Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Cortina Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cortina Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cortina Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 4.8%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 95% of its profits. So it looks like Cortina Holdings is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Cortina Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Cortina Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Cortina Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

