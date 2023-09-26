Will Weakness in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Covenant Logistics Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Covenant Logistics Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Covenant Logistics Group is:

24% = US$90m ÷ US$380m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Covenant Logistics Group's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Covenant Logistics Group has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Covenant Logistics Group's exceptional 26% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Covenant Logistics Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Covenant Logistics Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Covenant Logistics Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Covenant Logistics Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 3.4%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 97% of its profits. So it looks like Covenant Logistics Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Covenant Logistics Group has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Covenant Logistics Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Covenant Logistics Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

